After an epic return last year with the rock-centric album, Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus has been marching to the beat of her own drum when it comes to just how her music is going to sound moving forward. She’s reportedly working with producer Andrew Watt once again on another rock-oriented record, and is making it clear she’d like to keep collaborating with fellow musicians of all persuasions.

Plastic Hearts featured old school legends like Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks, but also rising pop star Dua Lipa. And given just how singular Miley has always been, it’s no surprise she’s drawn to one of pop’s other most rebellious newcomers — Billie Eilish. In an interview with British Vogue Cyrus gushed over Billie when asked about who she would most want to collaborate with that she hasn’t work with yet. “There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting,” Cyrus told the magazine. “I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Given Billie is on the cusp of releasing a new album of her own, Happier Than Ever, in July, she just might have a few weeks free to get in the studio. A joint track between these two would be incredible to hear, so let’s hope they can make it happen.