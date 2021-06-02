Miley Cyrus closed out 2020 by dropping her seventh album, Plastic Hearts. It’s a project that the singer intended to release at the end of 2019 under the title of She Is Miley Cyrus, but vocal chord surgery for tonsillitis in October 2019 forced her to delay it. But Cyrus has already begun work on her next project, news that producer Andrew Watt shared in a recent interview with Guitar World.

During the sit-down, Watt, who worked with Cyrus on Plastic Hearts, mentioned the singer as he spoke about the upcoming projects he’s working on at the moment. “He’s also on board for another record with Cyrus, though that’s still in the planning stages,” the publication wrote, adding that a timeline for the album’s potential release has “yet to be fixed in stone.”

While the singer’s fans will most likely have to wait a while for that album to arrive, they’ll be able to watch her perform songs from Plastic Hearts and more at a string of upcoming festivals. Cyrus is set to appear at this year’s Austin City Limits, Lolapalooza, and Bottleneck. These come after she brought her talents to Saturday Night Live to perform with The Kid Laroi.

You can read Andrew Watt’s full interview with Guitar World here.