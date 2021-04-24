Miley Cyrus is not at all new to the experience that is Saturday Night Live. The singer’s appearances on the show date back to 2011 and have come in both the form of a host and a musical guest. Her first time on the show came as a host during Season 36 and since then, she’s returned to the show on several occasions. Almost a year to the date removed from her last SNL set, the singer is bringing her talents back to the stage in an upcoming episode.

The Plastic Hearts artist shared the news by posting the SNL flyer for the May 8 episode to her social media pages. She will serve as the show’s musical guest while Elon Musk will host, a selection that some people aren’t too happy about. Nonetheless, viewers can expect Miley to rock out on the Studio 8H stage, returning after her last appearance was a remote one during the show’s pandemic-sparked SNL At Home phase. It’s her first time on SNL since she released her Plastic Hearts album at the end of last year.

The announcement comes as Miley continues to tease her remix of The Kid Laroi’s “Without You,” a track she may perform during her SNL set. Earlier this month, she performed classic records by Queen, Stevie Nicks, and Blondie as well as her own music during her NCAA Men’s Final Four set.

You can check out the SNL flyer for the May 8 episode above.