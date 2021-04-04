While the calendar has flipped to April, March Madness is in full effect this month as Saturday night’s Gonzaga vs. UCLA game was full proof of that. However, before any suspenseful basketball moments arrived, college basketball fans were treated to a performance from Miley Cyrus. The singer was the musical guest for the NCAA’s Men’s Final Four in Indianapolis, taking the stage after a lackluster matchup between Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars.

MILEY CYRUS Performing "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen pic.twitter.com/XdtjWdqfGS — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) April 4, 2021

MILEY CYRUS Performing "We Will Rock You" pic.twitter.com/cTMAvSkLor — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) April 3, 2021

Miley Cyrus performing Heart of Glass pic.twitter.com/VKS9KUYU81 — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) April 4, 2021

Cyrus shared rocking covers of classic songs from Queen (“We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now) and Blondie (“Heart Of Glass“). She also covered Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen,” but delivered it in the form of “Edge Of Midnight” — her mash-up of Nick’s classic and her own song, “Midnight Sky.” The set wasn’t restricted to covers, however, as she dove into her personal catalog to perform highlights like her 2013 hit, “Wrecking Ball.”

Miley’s performance comes after she celebrated the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana. She celebrated the moment by sending flowers to Migos for their 2013 track of the same title and by sharing a letter with fans that reflected on the highs and lows of her time on the TV series. Prior to that she released a video for “Angels Like You” off her 2020 album, Plastic Hearts.

You can check out some of her Final Four performances above and more below.

Miley Cyrus performing Wrecking Ball pic.twitter.com/iXAZILkN39 — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) April 4, 2021

Miley Cyrus performing Edge of Midnight pic.twitter.com/0DBbEWbFth — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) April 4, 2021