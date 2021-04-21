Seeing as Miley Cyrus has been in the limelight since she was a preteen, the musician is used to the constant media attention she receives about her love life. Since divorcing Liam Hemsworth, outlets have been following Cyrus’ dating life closely, but she found a clever way to mock the rumors while also promoting her new music.

Cyrus is gearing up for the release of The Kid Laroi‘s “Without You” remix, on which she guest features. Teasing a 20-second snippet of the song in a TikTok, Cyrus lip-syncs her lyrics while headlines about her love life flash across the screen. Some of the headlines read, “Miley Cyrus Romance Retrospective: All the Men and Women She’s Dated” and “What Really Ended Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas’ Relationship” while an unbothered Cyrus lip-syncs into the camera — and offers a surprise at the end of the video.

Ahead of his Cyrus collaboration, 17-year-old rapper The Kid Laroi has been making a name for himself with some high-profile features. He originally gained recognition for his friendship with the late Juice WRLD, releasing their joint track “Reminds Me Of You” on the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death. More recently, The Kid Laroi was tapped by Justin Bieber to feature on his Justice track “Unstable.”

Watch Cyrus’ “Without You” remix with The Kid Laroi above.