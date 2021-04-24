During the four years of the Trump administration, reality itself seemed to take a turn for the weird. The news was not only frequently bad but it was often bad in inventively random ways. Since he left office, things have generally chilled out, but this whopper, dropped in the middle of a lazy Saturday afternoon, felt like a throwback to crazier times: For some reason, bad pandemic opinion-haver Elon Musk is going to host SNL.

The world’s most visible billionaire, last heard from floating the definitely smart idea of perhaps making a real-life “Jurassic Park”, will take center stage in 30 Rock for the live sketch show’s May 8 episode. Can Musk even perform? Maybe his wife, the musician Grimes, taught him a few things. Perhaps his friends known him as a skilled impersonator, and this is his chance to reveal he can do more than put Tom Cruise’s life in danger by letting him film a movie in space.

The good news? Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest, so there’s two segments that Musk can’t ruin, unless he screws up his requisite song intros.

When news of Musk’s SNL gig went public, it was met with less than stellar reviews.

is the pandemic not enough https://t.co/SIIaTTmDjH — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 24, 2021

very on brand for SNL to be consistently good for the first time in YEARS and then ask Elon Musk to host https://t.co/C3bpexpCun — birdman dad (Taylor’s Version) (@_jordanathomas_) April 24, 2021

Wow this is a fucking nightmare https://t.co/0O2k4NCR0i — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) April 24, 2021

Some wondered why comedy people — such as Justin Roiland, who got him to appear on Rick and Morty — seem to like him so.

The way the comedy industry helps these guys 😩 https://t.co/mdW8LdKuic — Maeve Higgins (@maevehiggins) April 24, 2021

And there were lots of jokes.

I’d rather watch a cardboard cutout of of a blank piece of cardboard host. https://t.co/L73W1UWRKD — Brian Guest (@brguest20) April 24, 2021

It's the "Dr Oz hosting Jeopardy" of "SNL" guest hosts! https://t.co/6969NZaNXD — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) April 24, 2021

Has Studio 8H ever been the site of an SEC violation? https://t.co/lvvS2xN5K8 — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) April 24, 2021

Sketch idea: elon musk is trying to union bust and he gets hit by a semi https://t.co/I0iErxZ4gj — pj evans (@pjayevans) April 24, 2021

april fools was 23 days ago https://t.co/SmULMxFOnl — paoᴴ (@pippasgreys) April 24, 2021

And others had a genuinely good idea on how to make this right.

They should just let Miley host. No one needs to see Elon Musty. https://t.co/mbx1hFHGiw — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) April 24, 2021

But for now, Elon Musk will host SNL on May 8. Again, at least there’s Miley.