Miley Cyrus is currently celebrating the 15th anniversary of the premiere of her breakout TV series, Hannah Montana. And what better way to celebrate a defining career moment than with cold, hard cash? Cyrus shared that she’s teaming up with the personal finance app Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stocks to fans.

The giveaway kicked off Wednesday and continues until April 13, or until the entirety of the one million dollars is fully allocated. To participate, fans must simply comment their favorite company or stock along with their Cash App username on any one of Miley’s social media posts. The winners will be selected at random, and they’ll be able to hold fractional stocks in various publicly traded companies.

Announcing the partnership, Cyrus wrote: “Nothing is more important than investing in yourself. I want to spread ownership to as many people as I can, so I’m teaming up with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stocks.”

Cyrus isn’t the first musician to partner with Cash App for a massive giveaway. Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with the platform to celebrate the success of her joint Cardi B track “WAP” by similarly giving away $1 million to fans.

Find more information on the giveaway’s rules here.

