Kim Kardashian and Ye may be ending their marriage (and already dating others), but that doesn’t mean they don’t recognize the influence they’ve had on each others’ lives. Kardashian apparently influenced some of Ye’s music on his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album, acting as his muse on the track “Lost In The World.” But Ye has also influenced Kardashian in a number of ways, namely her style.

Kardashian was honored for her style at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night. She took the stage in a Balenciaga skin-tight black jumpsuit and massively oversized sunglasses to accept the Fashion Icon award, which was presented by last year’s winner Tracee Ellis Ross. During her speech, Kardashian gave Ye a huge shout-out, saying he introduced her to the world of high fashion.

People’s Choice Award! The fashion Icon Award and Best Reality TV Show! I’m so humbled and honored and the people who voted!!! pic.twitter.com/0OJOufP4I5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 8, 2021

Kardashian said:

“I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I’m winning a fashion icon award it’s like a pinch-me moment. I have those every single day that designers are willing to work with me, there was a time when they weren’t. […] To Kanye, even to really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people.”

We're gonna let you finish, but Kim Kardashian West had the best #PCAs Fashion Icon speech of all time. 😉 https://t.co/eWqLLdlW9A pic.twitter.com/C4hEl80eka — E! News (@enews) December 8, 2021

Watch Kardashian’s full acceptance speech above.