From their days on the Disney Channel, in which the two played lead roles on Hannah Montana and Wizards Of Waverly Place, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have remained close friends, so much so that Gomez asked Cyrus for advice ahead of her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

Gomez addressed this in her opening monologue, in which she repeated Cyrus’ good words, while nailing her Tennessee accent, reiterating Cyrus’ directive to “just be yourself and have fun.”

Gomez continued, saying, “I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?’ And she’s like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.'”

Continuing to show her support for Gomez, Cyrus has responded to the Only Murders In The Building actress’ impression in the most Miley Cyrus way possible. Yesterday, the “Midnight Sky” singer shared images of herself in bed, wearing a hand-written shirt which read, “Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.”

If Gomez is to respond to Cyrus, it probably won’t be via Twitter or Instagram, as she revealed back in March that she hasn’t been online in four years, letting her team manage her handles.

“It has changed my life completely,” she told Good Morning America. “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important, I get through people in my life.”