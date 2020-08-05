While Miley Cyrus’ last album arrived in 2017 with Younger Now, she attempted to numb the wait for her upcoming album with her 2019 She Is Coming EP. The EP was intended to be the first of three EPs, in addition to She Is Here and She Is Everything, all of which would be put together for her seventh album, She Is Miley Cyrus. While the album was set to arrive before the end of 2019, it was delayed as Cyrus continued to work on it following vocal chord surgery. Returning with a new update for fans, it seems like they will not have to wait much longer to receive Cyrus’ latest offering.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Cyrus hinted at new music saying, “Meet Miley Cyrus…again” with the hashtags #SheIsComing and #ButForRealThisTime, which both suggests that she may finally be ready for her upcoming album as she references her 2019 EP. Despite the delays, Cyrus has kept fans updated on its process over the past months. After revealing that Cardi B and Shawn Mendes were the lone guests on the tracklist for She Is Miley Cyrus, she returned months later to give fans an update on the album’s sound saying the some of the music on it “is sounding super rock and roll.”

Cyrus’ album tease comes after the singer took to an empty Rose Bowl area to cover The Beatles’ “Help” shortly after appearing on Mark Ronson’s Love Lockdown video mixtape.