Just when it appeared that Sabrina Carpenter had exhausted all possible firsts in 2024, Netflix announced Carpenter’s first-ever holiday variety music special.

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter will stream exclusively on Friday, December 6, at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, “The holiday special will showcase pop icon Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other chart-topping holiday covers, and feature guest performing artists, comedic cameos, and unexpected duets.”

The official teaser trailer is soundtracked by Carpenter’s “Nonsense” and shows Carpenter saying, “Expecting someone else?” Mariah Carey’s Christmas monopoly is in danger. Of course, in true Sabrina Carpenter fashion, Netflix’s caption reads, “This is really gonna jingle your bells.”

Carpenter produced A Nonsense Christmas alongside Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures.

Carpenter currently owns the No. 1 album in the country with Short N’ Sweet, and her supporting Short N’ Sweet Tour will begin on Monday, September 23, in Columbus, Ohio. See all of Carpenter’s upcoming tour dates here.

Carpenter’s massive 2024 has been fueled by “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the latter of which serving as her first-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last week, Carpenter performed “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” while making out with an alien at the 2024 MTV VMAs. Again, it’s been a year of surprising firsts.