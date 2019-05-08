Getty Image

Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani has been killing it solo lately. She’s had some massive chart-toppers (“Dancing With A Stranger,” “Love Lies”), is on this summer’s hottest tour (Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour), and is proving herself to be a world-class singer, dancer, and performer.

But, in addition her confidence solo, Normani can still share the stage with grace. For her Sweetener World Tour set in Los Angeles Tuesday night, the singer brought out rapper 6lack to perform their song “Waves.” There aren’t any full-length or professionally shot videos of the performance, but even with short fan-shot footage you can see the pair’s electric energy.

Normani also brought out R&B-pop superstar Khalid to perform their single “Love Lies.” There’s a longer video for this one, so you can see more of their melty, smooth vocals and undeniable chemistry.

We’re obsessed with this performance of ‘Love Lies’ by @Normani and @thegreatkhalid 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wb6DkCqffE — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) May 8, 2019

The singer certainly can’t bring out every feature on her songs at every show, but it’s still cool to see some of these songs performed collaboratively live. Normani also has a Rihanna cover medley on her setlist — is it too much to hope she’ll bring Rih out onstage sometime?

Watch clips from Normani’s performances with 6lack and Khalid in Los Angeles above.