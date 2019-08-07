Getty Image

Ariana Grande has been living the dream in Chicago. After headlining the final night of Lollapalooza, it looks like Grande stuck around the Windy City a couple extra days.

Before she was one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Grande was a musical theater actress. Prior to her gig on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Grande’s major breakout was in the Broadway show 13.

Like any proper musical theater geek, Grande has a deep and undying love for Barbra Streisand. Over the weekend, it looked like the pair hung out — Streisand posted a manicure pic with the caption “made a new friend.”

Well, it looks like their friendship goes even deeper than manis. Streisand had a show at Chicago’s United Center on Tuesday night, and she brought out Grande for a special performance. The pair treated concertgoers to a showstopping version of Streisand’s song “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).” Grande is a fine stand-in for Donna Summer, who originally featured on the song. The pair take it from slow and moody to a disco-infused banger — not unlike Grande’s own hit “No Tears Left To Cry.”

Judging by the videos Grande posted to Instagram, the whole performance left her a little shook and starstruck. “The best night of my life,” she captioned one video.

At the end of the performance, Grande joked about how huge the moment was for her. “I’m gonna go pass out. You’re just gonna find 10 pounds of hair.”

Watch Grande and Streisand’s performance below.