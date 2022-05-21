One year ago today, Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album Sour. The project arrived after she topped the charts for several weeks thanks to “Drivers License” which set Spotify records after its release. Rodrigo’s success continued after the album was released as it gave the singer her first No. 1 album as well as multiple Grammy awards which she was selected for last month. At the award show, Rodrigo won awards for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best New Artist. It’s all of these accolades and more that have Rodrigo extremely grateful as she celebrates the first anniversary of Sour.

“My first album SOUR came out a year ago today,” Rodrigo wrote in an Instagram post. “It is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world.” The post included pictures of handwritten lyrics, her Grammy awards, a text message screenshot, and more. Later on in the post, Rodrigo went on to thank producer Dan Nigro, who co-wrote and co-produced “Drivers License” with her.

She continued, “Thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process.”

You can view Rodrgio’s post above.