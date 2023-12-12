When Olivia Rodrigo first broke through, the world was in the middle of a pandemic. Now, she’s traveling the globe to share her music with supporters in person. Next month, her Guts World Tour will officially launch in Palm Springs. As a special treat, the “All American B*tch” singer dropped into the studios of NPR Music to give viewers a taste of what’s to come on the road. Alongside her fellow musicians — drummer Hayley Brownell, bassist Moa Munoz, and guitarist Daisy Spencer — Rodrigo delivered a gutsy performance.

This is Rodrigo’s second time playing for the platform. Back in 2021, her set was not filmed in the studio due to pandemic lockdown restrictions. After opening with her song, “Live Is Embarrassing,” she reflected on that very different time.

“We did one of these two years ago, but it was knee-deep in the pandemic,” Rodrigo recalled. “So, we did it at the [Department of Motor Vehicles], actually. But it is much cooler to be here [in the NPR headquarters]. I was saying earlier that I’ve never been star-struck by a room before.”

The remainder of the set included tracks “Vampire,” “Lacy,” and “Making The Bed,” which at points included background singers Ashley Morgan, Elizabeth Gaba, and Julia Gartha.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s full NPR Tiny Desk Concert above.