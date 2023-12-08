Olivia Rodrigo Said Her Breakthrough Single ‘Drivers License’ Is ‘100% About’ Adam Driver In A Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo

This week’s Saturday Night Live episode boasts an exciting line-up. On Saturday (December 9), Adam Driver will host the show ahead of the premiere of his upcoming movie Ferrari. Olivia Rodrigo, who, earlier this year, released her critically acclaimed sophomore album Guts, will serve as this week’s musical guest.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBC has shared the official promo for this show, featuring Driver, Rodrigo, and Heidi Gardner. In the clip, the trio calls back to Rodrigo’s breakthrough single, “Drivers License.”

“Okay, this is awkward,” said Gardner in the clip. “Olivia Rodrigo and the guy she wrote a song about.”

Driver then asked “which song?” to which Gardner replied, “Drivers License.” She continued, saying “Adam Driver,” emphasizing the actors last name.

Playing defense, Driver replied, saying “that song’s not about me.”

Rodrigo then replied, saying, “It’s 100% about you.”

While we all appreciate a good pun, it’s safe to assume this is a joke. Rodrigo explained in an interview on Today that she will likely never reveal who each of her songs are about.

“I think explanation is never good for art,” says Rodrigo. “Why would I pigeonhole a song into being about this one thing in my life, when everyone has their own interpretation?”

You can see the promo above.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11 p.m. EST on NBC and streams live simultaneously on Peacock.