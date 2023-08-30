Christmas and Hanukkah are still months away, but it’s not too early to lock down your dad’s gift: a ticket to see Ferrari. The Michael Mann-directed movie isn’t just for dads, as everyone can and should see Adam Driver as famous car guy Enzo Ferrari and Penélope Cruz as his wife Laura. But come on.

It’s a Michael Mann movie about fast cars. It’s a dad movie (complimentary).

Neon has released the first look at Ferrari, which premieres at the 80th Venice International Film Festival this month before coming to theaters on December 25th. There’s only line of dialogue spoken in the teaser (Driver’s Italian accent is better than Jared Leto’s in House of Gucci), but the entire time I felt like I was racing towards a panic attack. Michael Mann is back, baby!

Here’s more:

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari also stars Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.