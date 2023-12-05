Clearly, former Fox News host Chris Wallace hasn’t kept up with John Oliver’s lustily expressed obsession over “f*ckable redwood” Adam Driver. Although Oliver was exaggerating for effect, and Driver even got in on the fun while “confronting” Oliver’s pleas to have his legs snapped by the Kylo Ren actor, plenty of Driver fans agree that there is something about Adam Driver.

Wallace, for whatever reason, decided to quiz Driver about how he feels about not “look[ing] like a typical movie star.” It didn’t go any smoother from there while Driver, who is promoting his role as Enzo in Ferrari, appeared on the Max series Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?

To answer the question of that show’s title, Adam Driver’s fans are now talking to Wallace after he persisted in asking whether it “would be easier” for Driver if he was more of a Robert Redford-type figure in this awkward clip.

In response to Wallace’s remarks, Driver pointed out that he has been working constantly as an actor and “with people I always dreamed that I wanted to work with.” As well, “I look how I look. I can’t change that.” Then came Driver’s response about “breaking mirrors wherever I go… having a misshapen outsized body that I can’t fit through doorways or most clothes or fit into most cars… apart from that, it’s good.”

It seems like Driver was giving a ridiculous response to a ridiculous question, and he added, “The New Yorker has also called me a horseface so I take it with a grain of salt.”

It was pretty darn uncomfortable overall, and as also noted by both Decider and PEOPLE, Driver enthusiasts spoke up to call Wallace’s remarks “rude,” “tacky,” “gross,” and “unprofessional.”

One Twitter user wrote, “I cannot get over that video of Chris Wallace calling Adam Driver ugly. Do straight men never listen to straight women talk about their taste in men?” And that was only the beginning.