Ahead of the premiere of her upcoming movie Poor Things, Emma Stone brought the laughs on Saturday Night Live. In her fifth time hosting the show, Stone displayed naked emotion &mdash: literally — in a new bop featuring the SNL cast.

The song, “Fully Naked In New York City,” opens with Bowen Yang finding himself down on his luck. He is seen sitting on his bed before walking around his apartment. Stone is then seen in her apartment, also finding herself lamenting the day-to-day, hustle and bustle of life. But the two quickly find that they have similar coping mechanisms.

In the next frame, the two are seen nude (digitally blurred, of course), riding on the back of a garbage truck.

In unison, Stone and Yang then reel over “Riding in the back of a garbage truck / being naked in the middle of New York City.”

Shortly after, Stone is seen sitting on a large beam, enjoying a sandwich mid-air. Several of the other SNL cast members join in on the nude fun, as Chloe Fineman, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Troast, and more are seen dancing their way through construction sites, donning nothing but their birthday suits.

You can see the “Fully Naked In New York City” video above.