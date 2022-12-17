This year was another dominating one for pop music. Without a doubt, the Billboard Hot 100 charts were run by recording artists Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift. However, as the new year approaches, fans of the genre patiently await the return of a few pop singers. At the top of that list is Grammy-award winner Olivia Rodrigo.

After experiencing a breakout year in 2021, following the success of her debut album, Sour, Rodrigo laid pretty low musical this year. However, with the project’s one-year anniversary now behind us, Olivia Rodrigo has begun to hint that new music may be on the way sooner than we think. In the singer’s official Discord channel, she dug deep into her archives to give supporters something to hold them until the new year.

Uploaded exclusively to her Discord, Rodrigo shared a new song title, “The Bels,” shortened for sleighbells. On the holiday track, you hear a young Rodrigo’s Christmas spirit.

Over a bass-heavy instrumental, Rodrigo sings, “Red and green is a Christmas queen / Make the holidays special to me / Oh, see the dancin’ gingerbread dance in your head / Wait, wait, wait for the bells ring there / Now, let me hear it out loud / Santa’s coming to town /Ho, ho, ho, ho / Wait for the bells,” with sass.

If the “Good 4 U” singer could mastermind these lyrics as goober, there’s no wonder her career has been as successful as it has been.

To listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s song, “The Bels,” click here to be redirected to her official Discord server.