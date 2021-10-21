It’s been less than a year since Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single “Drivers License,” and she’s already taken the world by storm. She’s performed at a number of awards shows, walked the Met Gala’s red carpet, and her debut album Sour smashed several charting records. Now offering fans even more Sour content, Rodrigo debuts a video to her somber heartbreak track “Traitor.”

The visual sees Rodrigo meeting up with her friends to try to heal the heartbreak laid out in the song’s lyrics. As she sings of her ex moving on a little too quickly, Rodrigo tries to distract herself by hitting up an arcade. But she eventually decides that won’t do the trick and instead breaks into a high school’s pool. She then jumps into the water fully clothed and causes a ruckus with her friends, which definitely helps mend her heartbreak.

Ahead of the release of her “Traitor” visual, Rodrigo explained in an interview with Alanis Morissette for Rolling Stone‘s “Musicians On Musicians” series that she was grateful her breakout moment came during quarantine. “I think had I not just been doing the same thing that I had always been doing and writing songs in my bedroom, maybe I would have gotten a little more in my head about it than I did,” she said.”

Watch Rodrigo’s “Traitor” video above.

Sour is out now via Geffen/Interscope. Get it here.