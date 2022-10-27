What Is Omar Apollo’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Prototype Tour?’

Omar Apollo‘s Prototype Tour is one of the most anticipated tours of this fall. The star recently released Ivory (Marfil), the expanded version of his massive debut. Along with those new songs, he’ll be bringing Chicago’s Ravyn Lenae on the road, who’ll be opening for him.

The tour recently kicked off in San Diego, California. Along with his hits “Evergreen” and “Invincible,” he plays a ton from his catalog, not hesitating to hit the deep-cuts.

Check out a sample setlist (from his October 22 performance at 191 Toole in Tucson, Arizona, via Setlist.fm) below, as well as the rest of the tour’s dates.

1. “Ivory”

2. “Killing Me”

3. “Talk”

4. “Useless”

5. “Ugotme”

6. “Kickback”

7. “Archetype”

8. “En el olvido”

9. “Dos Uno Nueve (219)”

10. “Frío”

11. “Highlight”

12. “Endlessly”

13. “Petrified”

14. “Invincible”

15. “Tamagotchi”

16. “Kamikaze”

17. “Bad Life”

18. “Hey Boy”

19. “Mr. Neighbor”

20. “Want U Around”

21. “Evergreen” (encore)

10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

10/29 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater

11/02 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/03 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National

11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.