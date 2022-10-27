What Is Omar Apollo’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Prototype Tour?’

Omar Apollo‘s Prototype Tour is one of the most anticipated tours of this fall. The star recently released Ivory (Marfil), the expanded version of his massive debut. Along with those new songs, he’ll be bringing Chicago’s Ravyn Lenae on the road, who’ll be opening for him.
The tour recently kicked off in San Diego, California. Along with his hits “Evergreen” and “Invincible,” he plays a ton from his catalog, not hesitating to hit the deep-cuts.
Check out a sample setlist (from his October 22 performance at 191 Toole in Tucson, Arizona, via Setlist.fm) below, as well as the rest of the tour’s dates.
1. “Ivory”
2. “Killing Me”
3. “Talk”
4. “Useless”
5. “Ugotme”
6. “Kickback”
7. “Archetype”
8. “En el olvido”
9. “Dos Uno Nueve (219)”
10. “Frío”
11. “Highlight”
12. “Endlessly”
13. “Petrified”
14. “Invincible”
15. “Tamagotchi”
16. “Kamikaze”
17. “Bad Life”
18. “Hey Boy”
19. “Mr. Neighbor”
20. “Want U Around”
21. “Evergreen” (encore)
10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/29 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater
11/02 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
11/03 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National
11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.