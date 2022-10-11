The Most Anticipated Concert Tours Of Fall 2022

After a summer packed with festivals, new albums, comebacks, and chaos, fall is settling in and artists are preparing to go out on some massive tours to bring their music to life. Though many tours have been canceled recently — Santigold, Shawn Mendes, and more due to pandemic-related struggles or otherwise — there’s no reason to fret because a ton of great shows are coming up. And it’s important to support the artists who are heading out on the road despite difficulties. Check out the most anticipated tours of fall 2022 below.