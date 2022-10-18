Omar Apollo’s debut album, Ivory, has vaulted the bilingual R&B singer to great heights. His single “Evergreen” marked the Mexican-American’s first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has stoked the fire of Apollo’s upcoming The Prototype Tour. One of our most anticipated concert tours of fall 2022, the tour kicks off this week and heads to nearly two dozen stops in North America. But Omar Apollo’s opening act is also not to be missed.

Who Is Opening Omar Apollo’s ‘Prototype Tour?’

Chicago’s Ravyn Lenae is the lone direct support for Omar Apollo on The Prototype Tour and there could hardly be a better opener. The R&B and neo soul producer released her long-awaited debut album, Hypnos, this year as well, to much critical acclaim. The album features production from Steve Lacy, Kaytranada, Smino, Monte Booker, and others who all help elevate the Chicagoan’s velvety smooth vocals.

NEW TOUR DATES ADDED CHICAGO SO YALL CAN STOP THREATENING ME 🥵 https://t.co/tKKdsACT1X pic.twitter.com/3UL18N5wn1 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 3, 2022

With Ravyn Lenae joining Omar Apollo, The Prototype Tour promises to be an apt showcase of today’s modern R&B. Check out the full tour dates below and get tickets here.

10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/25 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

10/29 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater

11/02 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/03 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National

11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

