Omar Apollo’s debut album, Ivory, has vaulted the bilingual R&B singer to great heights. His single “Evergreen” marked the Mexican-American’s first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has stoked the fire of Apollo’s upcoming The Prototype Tour. One of our most anticipated concert tours of fall 2022, the tour kicks off this week and heads to nearly two dozen stops in North America. But Omar Apollo’s opening act is also not to be missed.
Who Is Opening Omar Apollo’s ‘Prototype Tour?’
Chicago’s Ravyn Lenae is the lone direct support for Omar Apollo on The Prototype Tour and there could hardly be a better opener. The R&B and neo soul producer released her long-awaited debut album, Hypnos, this year as well, to much critical acclaim. The album features production from Steve Lacy, Kaytranada, Smino, Monte Booker, and others who all help elevate the Chicagoan’s velvety smooth vocals.
NEW TOUR DATES ADDED CHICAGO SO YALL CAN STOP THREATENING ME 🥵 https://t.co/tKKdsACT1X pic.twitter.com/3UL18N5wn1
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 3, 2022
With Ravyn Lenae joining Omar Apollo, The Prototype Tour promises to be an apt showcase of today’s modern R&B. Check out the full tour dates below and get tickets here.
10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/25 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/29 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater
11/02 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
11/03 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The National
11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.