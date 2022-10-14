Omar Apollo’s Timeless ‘Evergreen’ Performance Dazzles ‘Kimmel’

Omar Apollo is tilting into Prototype Tour mode, and he gave a taste to the audience at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (October 13) with a timeless performance of “Evergreen.”

The jam-packed episode was headlined by guests George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who were promoting Ticket To Paradise, a callback to the rom-com heyday, and Apollo’s “Evergreen” also brought fresh and nostalgic energy in equal measure. The jazz-tinged track finds Apollo questioning what broken parts of him made his lover leave. Apollo’s silky voice paired harmoniously with his background singers and complemented the subtle contributions from his band until the charged bridge amped up the energy. “Shoulda broke it off to date myself,” Apollo asserts. “You didn’t deserve me at all, at all, at all.”

“Evergreen” is a standout single from Apollo’s Ivory, arriving in April and receiving an expanded version, Ivory (Marfil), in August. The song debuted at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month, the Mexican-American star’s first Hot 100 entry.

Apollo previously stunned with “Evergreen” during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert to kick off El Tiny in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. He’s set to bring the Prototype Tour to Anaheim, California, next Wednesday (October 19) and San Diego on October 21, with dates in Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, and Colorado before returning to Los Angeles for a sold-out stop at the Greek Theatre on November 1. See his complete tour schedule here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.