Here’s The Full List Of 2024 Oscar Winners So Far

Better late than never? That’s the spirit of this year’s Oscars ceremony, for which we prepared predictions and analysis as we head into the gold standard of awards season. Beyond the wide array of nominations for Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie (justice for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig), and Killers of the Flower Moon, there are plenty of musical performances (including Ryan Gosling with “I’m Just Ken”) up for grabs. The real question, however, is this: will it finally be Paul Giamatti’s year?

Let’s get on with this evening, too. We’ll be updating this complete winners list all night as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.

Best Picture
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Annette Bening, Nyad
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe, A Song For My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Score
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best Sound
The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer

Best Live-Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue

Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things

Best Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger

Best Documentary Short Subject
The Last Repair Shop
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing
Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best Visual Effects
Godzilla: Minus One
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon

Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best International Film
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany

Best Costume Design
Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best Production Design
Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow

Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme

Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad

