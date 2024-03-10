Here’s The Full List Of 2024 Oscar Winners So Far

Better late than never? That’s the spirit of this year’s Oscars ceremony, for which we prepared predictions and analysis as we head into the gold standard of awards season. Beyond the wide array of nominations for Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie (justice for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig), and Killers of the Flower Moon, there are plenty of musical performances (including Ryan Gosling with “I’m Just Ken”) up for grabs. The real question, however, is this: will it finally be Paul Giamatti’s year?

Let’s get on with this evening, too. We’ll be updating this complete winners list all night as more awards are announced, so make sure to keep checking back. Winners will be marked in bold.

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Annette Bening, Nyad

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?” Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe, A Song For My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger