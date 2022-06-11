Britney Spears’ wedding this past Thursday had an impressive guest list. In attendance to celebrate her nuptials with Sam Asghari were Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton.

Shortly after the wedding, Hilton took to her This Is Paris podcast to talk about the ceremony. In this particular episode, she revealed she was invited to DJ at President Joe Biden’s Summit Of Americas at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles, but skipped the event to attend her longtime friend’s wedding.

“I was asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner,” Hilton said, “but this was more important to me.”

Also in this episode, she revealed that she remained mum to everyone in her life about attending Spears’ wedding.

“[I] was keeping it top secret all week,” she said. “Literally, I did not tell anyone, not even the people I asked [for] dresses that were sent, my whole team, my glam, my driver, everyone. I’m not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I am just so incredibly happy for her.”

Check out the full episode of This Is Paris here.

Paris Hilton is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.