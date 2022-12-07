The People’s Choice Awards went down yesterday (December 6) at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, and the evening’s winner should come as no surprise. Hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, the biggest winner at this year’s annual fan-voted ceremony was singer Taylor Swift.
Despite being notably absent, the “Anti-Hero” singer claimed a whooping three awards, including the Female Artist Of 2022, the Music Video OF 2022, and the Album Of 2022, thanks to her devoted Swifties.
“About Damn Time” singer Lizzo won for Song Of The Year and was honored with the People’s Champion award. K-pop icons BTS won both the Group Of 2022 and the Concert Tour Of 2022. “Big Energy” rapper Latto won Best New Artist of 2022. Shockingly, Becky G beat out Bad Bunny for Latin Artist Of 2022. In contrast, Selena Gomez won the Comedy TV Star Of 2022 award (for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building) and the Social Celebrity Of 2022.
The evening also featured an exceptional performance by country legend Shania Twain, who was honored with the Music Icon Award. Twain, sporting a fierce hot pink bodysuit with contrasting bubblegum pink hair, sang a medley of her greatest hits. During the set, Twain gave a nod to actor Ryan Reynolds (honored with The People’s Icon Award) as she swapped out Brad Pitt’s name for his as she sang “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”
To re-watch the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, click here.
View the complete list of music category winners below.
The Male Artist Of 2022
Harry Styles (winner)
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2022
Taylor Swift (winner)
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
The Group Of 2022
BTS (winner)
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
The Song Of 2022
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (winner)
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake and Tems
The Album Of 2022
Midnights – Taylor Swift (winner)
Dawn FM – The Weeknd
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Special – Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
The Country Artist Of 2022
Carrie Underwood (winner)
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
The Latin Artist Of 2022
Becky G (winner)
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
The New Artist Of 2022
Latto (winner)
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
The Music Video Of 2022
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift (winner)
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Left And Right” Feat. Jung Kook of BTS – Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay and Selena Gomez
“Oh My God” – Adele
“Pink Venom” – Blackpink
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS
The Collaboration Song of 2022
“Left And Right” Feat. Jung Kook of BTS – Charlie Puth (winner)
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Concert Tour of 2022
BTS — Permission To Dance On Stage (winner)
Bad Bunny — World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran — Mathematics Tour
Harry Styles — Love on Tour
Lady Gaga — The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs — The Middle of Somewhere Tour
The Social Celebrity Of 2022
Selena Gomez (winner)
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Snoop Dogg
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.