The People’s Choice Awards went down yesterday (December 6) at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, and the evening’s winner should come as no surprise. Hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, the biggest winner at this year’s annual fan-voted ceremony was singer Taylor Swift.

Despite being notably absent, the “Anti-Hero” singer claimed a whooping three awards, including the Female Artist Of 2022, the Music Video OF 2022, and the Album Of 2022, thanks to her devoted Swifties.

“About Damn Time” singer Lizzo won for Song Of The Year and was honored with the People’s Champion award. K-pop icons BTS won both the Group Of 2022 and the Concert Tour Of 2022. “Big Energy” rapper Latto won Best New Artist of 2022. Shockingly, Becky G beat out Bad Bunny for Latin Artist Of 2022. In contrast, Selena Gomez won the Comedy TV Star Of 2022 award (for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building) and the Social Celebrity Of 2022.

The evening also featured an exceptional performance by country legend Shania Twain, who was honored with the Music Icon Award. Twain, sporting a fierce hot pink bodysuit with contrasting bubblegum pink hair, sang a medley of her greatest hits. During the set, Twain gave a nod to actor Ryan Reynolds (honored with The People’s Icon Award) as she swapped out Brad Pitt’s name for his as she sang “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

To re-watch the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, click here.

View the complete list of music category winners below.

The Male Artist Of 2022

Harry Styles (winner)

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of 2022

Taylor Swift (winner)

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

The Group Of 2022

BTS (winner)

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

The Song Of 2022

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (winner)

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake and Tems