Taylor Swift MTV Europe Music Awards 2022
Pop

A Quarter Of The Hot 100 Is Holiday Songs, But Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Holds On At No. 1 For A Sixth Week

Now that we’re officially in December, holiday music is coming full force. It so far hasn’t been enough to stop Taylor Swift, though: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated December 10, “Anti-Hero” is No. 1 for the sixth week.

“Anti-Hero” is now just the tenth song to spend its first six weeks on the Hot 100 at No. 1. It’s also just a week away from becoming Swift’s co-longest-running No. 1 single, as “Blank Space” was previously on top for seven weeks.

The Christmas tunes sure are coming, though. Six of the top-10 songs are holiday-themed, including three in the top five: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock.” Furthermore, in the entire Hot 100 this week, there are 25 holiday songs. That includes Lizzo’s cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas,” which debuts at No. 96 this week.

Meanwhile, Billboard‘s Global 200 chart may offer a preview of what’s to come on the Hot 100 in the not-so-distant future: “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is No. 1, while “Anti-Hero” finds itself at No. 3 on that chart.

