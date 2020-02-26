Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s Netflix stand-up comedy special Alive In New York was just released yesterday. As comedians do, Davidson joked about his life, and this included his relationship with Ariana Grande. He really went after his former fiancée, going as far as to criticize her appearance.

During the special, Davidson speaks about his feud with Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, insisting that the notoriety he brought to the politician wasn’t the reason he won in the midterm elections. He added, “The only thing I did do, which I am guilty of and I apologized for, is I did make that guy famous, and a household name for no reason. I did what Ariana Grande did for me.”

He added, “I wasn’t gonna do jokes about this but then my buddy told me, he’s like, ‘Yo, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and that she was just dating you as a distraction.’ So, now I just think it’s, like, fair game. She has, you know, her songs and stuff, and this is what I have.”

Davidson went on to speak more about Grande and took a jab at how she looks:

“You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends, in the confidence of her own home? No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did that? Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh*tting on my ex.”

Watch the trailer for Alive From New York and clips of Davidson speaking about Grande above.