Post Malone’s pilgrimage into country music has given fans yet another track. On July 16, the “Pour Me A Drink” musician held his Bud Light-sponsored A Night In Nashville concert (read Uproxx’s review here).

During the show, attendees were treated to a taste of his forthcoming album, F1-Trillion. Today (July 19), the world gets to watch the live debut of Post’s unreleased track, “Yours,” with an official performance video.

As the visual opens, Post thanks the crowd, then provides a quick backdrop to set the record up. “This next song is not released yet,” he said. “But I wrote this song about my daughter getting married. I gotta two-year-old and I gotta long time to go.”

The somber track imagines the faithful day when Post is wheeled up conflicting emotions as his daughter goes off to create a family for herself. “Don’t know who you are, one day I’m going to / And it’s gonna break my heart when she gives hers to you / It won’t be tomorrow, but it’s gonna be too soon / When I walk her down that aisle and do what daddies have to do,” sings Post.

Watch Malone’s full live debut of “Yours” above.

F1-Trillion is out 8/16 via Mercury/Republic. Find more information here.