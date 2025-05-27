Last week, Reneé Rapp ended a near year-long drought of new music with the release of her rebellious new single, “Leave Me Alone,” along with its risqué video. Tonight, on the American Music Awards, Rapp brought the rambunctious new song to life on stage, starting out in a tagged-up bathroom stall and exploding out to take over and demand the right to have fun.

“Leave Me Alone” is the first single from Rapp’s upcoming sophomore album, Bite Me, which drops on August 1 via Interscope. In a statement, Rapp explained that the album “encourages listeners to embrace every facet of their personality, the chaotic and the confident, and to be authentically, unapologetically themselves. It’s a raw, unfiltered, and vulnerable album about self-acceptance in its truest form, and like Rapp herself, creates a community for unfiltered self-expression.” Bite Me will be the singer’s first full-length release in almost two years, following her 2023 debut, Snow Angel.

Rapp’s relatively quiet year so far was well-earned; she spent much of 2024 on the (rightfully) chaotic press tour for the Mean Girls musical movie, made her Coachella debut, headlined a slew of festivals including All Things Go in New York City, and even guest-starred on Sesame Street. But it looks like she’s gearing up for a comeback, and put the whole world on notice at the AMAs.

Watch Reneé Rapp’s AMAs performance here and here.