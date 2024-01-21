Reneé Rapp is kicking off the year with a bang. The movie-musical adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she plays queen bee Regina George, has garnered a lot of buzz, and for many reasons. Of course, Rapp wowed audiences with her comedic timing, strong acting, and powerful vocals, but equally as entertaining have been her interviews during the Mean Girls press tour.

In one notable video interview, she recalls a tour bus manager being rude to her and her friends. In another, she comments on her “Not My Fault” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion’s assets. While many fans have revered Rapp’s unfiltered and honest nature, some viewers have accused her of lacking media training.

She remedies this in a new Saturday Night Live sketch, in which she plays the “lesbian intern” of lip-readers played by Bowen Yang, and the episode’s host, Jacob Elordi.

Throughout the sketch, Yang and Elordi appear on Entertainment Tonight to lip-read clips from the most recent Golden Globes awards, and TMZ footage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. However, they just can’t seem to get the words right. They call upon Rapp, who is actually fulfilling an obligation.

“I’ve been going absolutely off in every single interview lately,” says Rapp, “so now I have to do 40 hours of court-ordered media training.”

Rapp then attempts to lip-read court footage featuring an infamous conversation between Gwyneth Paltrow and attorney Kristin VanOrman.

You can watch the sketch above.