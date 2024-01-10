Reneé Rapp did a recent interview with Extra, where she discussed returning as Regina George in the upcoming Mean Girls movie — which was adapted from the musical she starred in.

“It’s been like five years of my life now,” Rapp shared. “I’m milking this IP for jobs until I can’t anymore.”

She also did not hold back when asked about Megan Thee Stallion. The two collaborated together on “Not My Fault” for the soundtrack, and Rapp also admired how Meg’s documented workout routine was paying off.

“Actually best ass I’ve ever seen in my life,” Rapp said. “We were in dance rehearsal and I was like, ‘Wow, this is incredible! I’ve actually never seen anything like this.’”

“I’m a true Meg supporter,” she added, before tossing a dig at Tory Lanez. “I hate that other man, so I love Megan Thee Stallion. I love her. If anybody tries her when it comes to that sorry ass man, it’s a do or die fight for me.”

And the feeling is mutual. Megan praised Rapp during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the movie.

“I love Reneé,” Meg said. “As soon as I met her I was like, ‘Oh, you my friend. OK.’ I love it. I love her and I love Mean Girls!”

Check out Reneé Rapp discussing Megan Thee Stallion above.

