Reneé Rapp has made headlines on her current tour, including after she did a cover of “One Less Lonely Girl” in a Bieber-styled costume on Halloween, and welcomed Lizzy McAlpine during her first of the NYC shows. Rapp’s Brooklyn concert last night (November 2) also had some surprises in store, with another special guest: Kesha.

Kesha joined her on stage at Avant Gardner, where the two went on to perform “Your Love Is My Drug.” Rapp kicked things off before Kesha joined in later, treating the crowd to a proper duet of the party hit.

“There are a couple of people in my life musically, and personally, and professionally, who I look up to and regard so highly,” Rapp introduced, according to Billboard. “They just shaped who I was a kid… and made me want to be sexy, and funny, and exciting, and outrageous, and loud, and most of all — really f*cking sexy. So, what better way to honor one of those women by playing one of those songs.”

Earlier in the week, when Rapp welcomed McAlpine out at her Terminal 5 show in Manhattan, the two covered “For Good” from the Wicked musical soundtrack.

Check out Reneé Rapp and Kesha performing “Your Love Is My Drug” together below.