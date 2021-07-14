In the matter of a few months, Olivia Rodrigo has gone from Disney Channel actress to one of this year’s biggest pop stars. Her debut album Sour went No. 1 and she broke charting records with her debut single “Drivers License.” Thanks to her massive following, Rodrigo was given the opportunity to address the world at a White House press briefing Wednesday, where she spoke to the importance of vaccinations.

Rodrigo revealed earlier this week that President Biden and Dr. Fauci had invited her to the White House for a meeting. Fauci told MSNBC Tuesday that “she’s a very popular figure among young individuals,” making it clear that maybe he doesn’t know much about her career. Though Fauci may have never rocked out to Rodrigo’s hit “Good 4 U,” he still clearly saw the benefit of her speaking to a large audience. “If she has a large following — which I understand she has an enormous following — I’m sure that she can do some good by appealing to the people who look up to her as a model,” he said.

"I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination," Pop star Olivia Rodrigo says in the White House Briefing Room. pic.twitter.com/pC7kvunvyn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 14, 2021

After accepting Biden and Fauci’s invitation, Rodrigo arrived in Washington, DC early Wednesday morning to address the public during a White House press briefing. She mentioned the importance of getting vaccinated and called on her fellow youths to help their friends and families get their shots:

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov. Thank you, John, for having me today and thank you all for sharing this important message. I so appreciate it.”

Watch Olivia Rodrigo address the White House Briefing Room above.