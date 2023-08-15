RM Just Confirmed When BTS Will End Its Hiatus And ‘Be Back For Sure’

BTS’ members have been active with solo careers lately, which has surely made it easier for fans to deal with the fact that the group is currently on hiatus. As for when BTS is set to come back, we now have a pretty good answer, per RM.

During a Weverse livestream from this past weekend (as NME notes), RM declared that BTS will “be back for sure” and added, “We’ll be joining together again, and that will be in 2025.”

He also spoke about the value of the group members doing solo projects, noting, “But as I’m working on my solo project, I keep thinking this way: ‘This is like a vacation.’ What I mean by that is that it’s a kind of vacation that we, BTS and ARMY, need to take to successfully come back as a whole. So, I believe all our solo activities are important trips for our next chapter, and they’re also trips which we must go on in order to safely come back home.”

As for what the members are up to, V just announced his debut solo album earlier this month, Jung Kook just teamed up with Latto for “Seven,” and Suga is an NBA league ambassador now.