Rosalía has been taking over the world ever since releasing her groundbreaking album Motomami last month. With salacious videos, fiery collaborations, and praise from fellow stars like Lorde and Cardi B, the album was one of the biggest releases of the year so far. Now, she’s going to be heading out on a world tour this summer and fall.

The “Chicken Teriyaki” singer will be starting the run in Almería, Spain on July 6 and will end in Paris, France at the Accor Arena. Check out the dates below.

07/06 – Almería, Spain @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria

07/09 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja

07/12 – Granada, Spain @ Plaza de Toros

07/14 – Malaga, Spain @ Marenostrum

07/16 – Valencia, Spain @ Auditorio Marina Sur

07/19 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

07/20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

07/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/27 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

07/29 – La Coruña, Spain @ The Coliseo

08/01 – Palma, Spain @ Son Fusteret

08/14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional

08/17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telemex

08/19 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio CitiBanamex

08/22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tom Brasil

08/25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar

08/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

08/31 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

09/03 – La Romana, Dominican Republic @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

09/09 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ The Coliseo

09/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall

09/19 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall

09/23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

09/26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

09/28 – Chicago, Illinois @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/02 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/04 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/07 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater

10/08 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater

10/12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

10/14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/17 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/25 – Porto, Portugal @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota

11/26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

12/01 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

12/04 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

12/07 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

12/12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

12/15 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

12/18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.