Rosalía has been taking over the world ever since releasing her groundbreaking album Motomami last month. With salacious videos, fiery collaborations, and praise from fellow stars like Lorde and Cardi B, the album was one of the biggest releases of the year so far. Now, she’s going to be heading out on a world tour this summer and fall.
The “Chicken Teriyaki” singer will be starting the run in Almería, Spain on July 6 and will end in Paris, France at the Accor Arena. Check out the dates below.
07/06 – Almería, Spain @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria
07/09 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja
07/12 – Granada, Spain @ Plaza de Toros
07/14 – Malaga, Spain @ Marenostrum
07/16 – Valencia, Spain @ Auditorio Marina Sur
07/19 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
07/20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
07/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/27 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
07/29 – La Coruña, Spain @ The Coliseo
08/01 – Palma, Spain @ Son Fusteret
08/14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional
08/17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telemex
08/19 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio CitiBanamex
08/22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tom Brasil
08/25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar
08/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
08/31 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena
09/03 – La Romana, Dominican Republic @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
09/09 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ The Coliseo
09/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall
09/19 – New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall
09/23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
09/26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
09/28 – Chicago, Illinois @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/02 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/04 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/07 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater
10/08 – Inglewood, California @ YouTube Theater
10/12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
10/14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/17 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
11/25 – Porto, Portugal @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota
11/26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
12/01 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
12/04 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
12/07 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
12/12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
12/15 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
12/18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.