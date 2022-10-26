The line-up for the LA’s premier reggaeton concert series was updated on Monday (October 24) and women will be leading each night: Spanish pop star Rosalía and Colombian singer Karol G are now among the top-billed acts for Calibash 2023.

Going for over a decade strong, Calibash has become LA’s top reggaeton concert series to kick off the new year. It’s become a tradition for the concert to take place in the Staples Center, which became the Crypto.com Arena earlier this year. Past headliners include Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, J Balvin, and Maluma.

🚨 JUST IN – Rosalía and Karol G Added as Calibash 2023 Headliners LIVE in Los Angeles January 2023 pic.twitter.com/ceR8MCyhRl — GDE (@GlobalDanceGDE) October 24, 2022

For the 2023 edition, Rosalía will be leading the first night on January 21. Her Motomami Tour wraps up in Paris on December 18, so Calibash will be the last chance to see her in this current album era. Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna and rapper Myke Towers are among the top-billed artists with Rosalía. Reggaeton pioneers Ivy Queen and Arcángel are also set to perform that day. Jhayco and Nio Garcia, who are rising stars in the genre, will be hitting the stage as well.

Karol G will be leading the second night on January 22. During her recent concert at the Crypto.com Arena, she announced that she will not be touring next year outside of a few shows in Puerto Rico. Calibash will be one of the last chances to see Karol G live in 2023. Her close friend and “Mamiii” collaborator, Becky G, will also be performing that day along with reggaeton icons Zion y Lennox. Fellow Colombian singers Feid and Blessd are slated to hit the stage as well. Panamanian singer Sech and Puerto Rican artist Farruko round out the line-up.

Tickets for Calibash 2023 are now on-sale at AXS.com. There’s single day tickets available as well as tickets to attend the concerts both days.