Rosalía Is Pretty Much Naked On Her ‘Motomami’ Album Cover

Rosalía decided to share the album artwork for her upcoming record with the world today, and in the process, she’s sharing quite a bit. The Spanish singer/songwriter and rising mainstream pop star is pretty much naked on the cover, with her hands and some scribbles and spray paint strategically covering certain areas. On her head, she sports a massive black helmet and teased out hair that blends it all into what looks like one big headpiece. With the contrast of her naked body, the result is quite striking.

She shared the image to Instagram today, along with a caption in her native Spanish and in English. “Madre miiiiia aquí tenéis la portada de MOTOMAMI y este viernes adivina k nuevo tema se vieneee,” she began, including a string of heart and fire emojis before offering the translation as well: “Omg here you have the cover of MOTOMAMI and guess what new song is coming this Fridayyyy.”

Keep an ear out for that new music that’s coming later this week. If you’re trying to get caught up on the rising singer before her third album comes out, check out her collaboration with Billie Eilish or Motomami‘s first single, “La Fama,” which features The Weeknd.