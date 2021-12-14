When the new game GTA Online: The Contract debuts later this week, it will feature Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak as characters. But there’s more. Considering that Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise has boasted some of the most profitable media in history, it’s only fitting that they’ve invested heavily in ensuring that the music that accompanies the game play is as fresh and of-the-moment as possible.

When new game bows on December 15th, there will be a new radio station: Rosalía and Arca are behind “Motomami Los Santos,” which not only features new music from Rosalía’s upcoming album, Motomami. It will also has feature tunes from Arca’s Kick series and a brand new track from Bad Gyal. Overall, the station spans the spectrum from Daddy Yankee to Playboy Carti, and Rauw Alejandro to DJ Spinn.

The game’s existing stations are also getting a total refresh, with an incredible amount of new music premieres that would make Zane Lowe jealous. On the Big Boy-hosted “Radio Los Santos,” Schoolboy Q will be premiering the new track “Let’s Get It.” There’s also new and unheard songs from Freddie Gibbs, Mozzy, YG, Tia Corine, Offset, and more. DJ Pooh’s “West Coast Classics” station is also set to feature a career-spanning Dr. Dre playlist. Leimert Park’s Dam-Funk is behind the games overall g-funk-soaked score.

Watch the trailer for GTA Online: The Contract above.