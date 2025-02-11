Sabrina Carpenter Will Be Honored And Perform At The 2025 BRIT Awards

Award season isn’t over just yet. Last week (February 2), the musician’s biggest night, better known as the Grammys, were held stateside. But music organizations on the other side of the pond have some trophies to give out.

On March 1, the 2025 BRIT Awards are scheduled to take place. Today (February 10), organizers revealed Sabrina Carpenter as a new addition to its featured performers list. Carpenter is set to join the likes of Shaboozey, Teddy Swims,

Jade, Myles Smith, and The Last Dinner Party as the evening’s official entertainment.

But, the “Please Please Please” singer’s time on London’s O2 Arena stage will extend beyond just a medley of her chart-topping Short N’ Sweet tunes.

Carpenter will also be honored during the ceremony as its Global Success award recipient. She could take home more hardware considering Carpenter is nominated for International Artist Of The Year and International Song Of The Year (“Espresso”). Last year, SZA took home International Artist Of The Year. While Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” won for International Song Of The Year.

Still, Carpenter has some stiff competition in both categories. She will face-off against Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Tyler, The Creator, Adrianne Lenker, Asake, Benson Boone, and Chappell Roan for International Artist Of The Year.

In the International Song Of The Year slot, Carpenter will battle it out against Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather,” Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” Djo’s “End of Beginning,” Eminem’s “Houdini,” Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” and Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby.”

The 2025 BRIT Awards will take place on March 1 and will be broadcasted exclusively via ITV1 and ITVX. Find more information here.