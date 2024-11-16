The heart wants what it wants and for Sabrina Carpenter fans that’s more collaborations with Christina Aguilera. Back in September, the pop darlings joined forces for The 25th Anniversary Of Christina Aguilera | Spotify Anniversaries Live. Together the singer reimagined Aguilera’s 1998 hit “What A Girl Wants” off of the self-titled album.

Well, shortly after the official video for the debut was shared that visual went viral. Now, fans can’t get enough of the two. So, yesterday (November 15) when Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour made a stop at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California their highly requested reunion happened.

As Carpenter played a game with the sold out crowd of what she should cover, Aguilera’s name came out of the winner (viewable here). But before she could belt a note, Aguilera beat her to it hitting her signature run as she appeared from underneath the stage. Aguilera got straight to work performing her 2006 track, “Ain’t No Other Man,” (viewable here) from the Back To Basics album.

In awe, Carpenter and Aguilera exchange warm glances. From time to time you can hear Carpenter pitching in with a few supporting background vocals. But the now beloved duo were sure to treat concertgoers to what first drew their fans bases in, before the performance returns to its originally scheduled program Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aquilera delivered a bubbly duet of “What A Girl Wants.”

Just like that, supporters have begun to request an original record between the acts. Who knows if that will ever happen. But users online are surely holding out hope for it.