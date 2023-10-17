It’s not fun when the rabbit has the gun. Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, is her highly-anticipated tell-all. In it, the “Get Naked” singer will explore every aspect of her life, including her relationships. Spears divulged her puppy love phase with Trolls star Justin Timberlake. Now, others wonder what other famous figure Spears planned on name-dropping within the pages of the book.

Yesterday (October 16), during Christina Aguilera’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming Las Vegas residency, the host’s curiosity got the best of him. “You know Britney Spears has a memoir coming out,” asked Kimmel. “Do you think you’ll be in it? Has she called you and said, ‘Hey, heads up. There’s a chapter about you.'” As Aguilera jokingly attempted to avoid the question, the host doubled down, posing a new question, “Are you hoping that you’re in it?”

“Am I hoping? You know I’m hoping that everything is all good with her. I think the future should be celebrated,” said Aguilera.

Kimmel’s inquiry continued, “If you had to choose between being in it versus not being in it?.. ‘Cause I would like to be in it.”

“You know what, I’d rather it be you than more,” confessed Aguilera.

Aguilera and Spears’ professional relationship dates back to their time on The Mickey Mouse Club in the late 1980s.

Watch the full interview above.