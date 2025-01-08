Sabrina Carpenter Hasn’t Quite Processed How Massive Her 2024 Was

Sabrina Carpenter is riding some huge momentum going into 2025, as she emerged as one of the world’s biggest breakout pop stars in 2024. “Espresso” was the year’s most-streamed song on Spotify (until it wasn’t), Short N’ Sweet was a No. 1 album, and her tour in support of the project was also a hit.

As for how Carpenter has processed all of this, she doesn’t really seem to have quite yet.

In a new interview with People, Carpenter said:

“I don’t think I have fully reflected yet, as I’m also trying to be present in the moment. But I’m just happy to see my songs connect with so many people from all walks of life. That’s why I love to write songs.”

In terms of how she got to this point, she also said, “I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young. I’ve realized that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point.”

Meanwhile, the 2025 Grammy Awards are coming up on February 2, and Carpenter is in the running for a handful of awards, including the four majors: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist.