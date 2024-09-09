Sabrina Carpenter is committed to the bit. Each ad-libbed “Nonsense” outro is better than the last, but Carpenter’s flair for suggestive humor isn’t limited to her live shows.

On Monday morning, September 9, Redken announced Carpenter as the brand’s first-ever Celebrity Ambassador. The first ad spot shows Carpenter brushing her hair, smirking, and asking, “Are you ready for a big bang?”

Redken’s official YouTube description reads, “‘Beauty and especially my hair is a big part of my identity…’ says Carpenter. The destined collaboration was born and bred in the salon throughout Sabrina’s rise to fame. She has been a longtime lover of the esteemed professional haircare brand, attributing her signature blonde exclusively to Redken’s Shades EQ, the #1 demi-permanent hair gloss worldwide. Sabrina’s blonde bangs and bouncy style have captivated consumers around the globe, a trade secret her longtime hairstylist, Scott King, and colorist, Laurie Heaps, both credit to Redken.”

According to a press release, Carpenter’s debut Redken campaign for Acidic Bonding Concentrate will launch on September 19, “with additional campaigns spanning both customer and salon professionals to come.”

Carpenter is riding the high of scoring her first-ever Billboard 200 No. 1 album in Short N’ Sweet. The multi-platinum-certified pop star will kick off her subsequent Short N’ Sweet Tour on September 23. See all of her dates here.