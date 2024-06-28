Sabrina Carpenter announced The Short N’ Sweet Tour recently, and as she’s wont to do, she’s having fun with the promo.

Carpenter shared a promotional video today, and the ’80s-style, VHS-looking clip begins with a shot of a newspaper with the headline, “She’s getting around!” If you squint, you can also read the text, “She’s Short! She’s Sweet! She’s everywhere! Sabrina Carpenter sure does get around these days…” From there, we get shorts of Carpenter in a smoky room, posing for the camera as tour dates scroll on the screen.

Short n’ Sweet tour tix onsale today 10 AM local.

limited number of tickets remain, as well as VIP. can’t wait to see you all there 💋https://t.co/9T6kGruEve pic.twitter.com/LS17cHY3Pg — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 28, 2024

Now is an awesome time for Carpenter to launch a tour, as she’s just days removed from landing her first No. 1 single with “Please Please Please.” Ticket pre-sales started a few days ago, while the general on-sale kicks off today at 10 a.m. local time.

Watch the video above and find Carpenter’s upcoming tour dates below.