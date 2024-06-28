Sabrina Carpenter announced The Short N’ Sweet Tour recently, and as she’s wont to do, she’s having fun with the promo.
Carpenter shared a promotional video today, and the ’80s-style, VHS-looking clip begins with a shot of a newspaper with the headline, “She’s getting around!” If you squint, you can also read the text, “She’s Short! She’s Sweet! She’s everywhere! Sabrina Carpenter sure does get around these days…” From there, we get shorts of Carpenter in a smoky room, posing for the camera as tour dates scroll on the screen.
Short n’ Sweet tour tix onsale today 10 AM local.
limited number of tickets remain, as well as VIP. can’t wait to see you all there 💋https://t.co/9T6kGruEve pic.twitter.com/LS17cHY3Pg
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 28, 2024
Now is an awesome time for Carpenter to launch a tour, as she’s just days removed from landing her first No. 1 single with “Please Please Please.” Ticket pre-sales started a few days ago, while the general on-sale kicks off today at 10 a.m. local time.
Watch the video above and find Carpenter’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour
08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.