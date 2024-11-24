Long before Sabrina Carpenter was a chart-topping pop star, she was a Disney Channel darling.

According to Whitney Cummings, one role could’ve derailed the “Espresso” singer’s momentous rise in music. During a sit down with People, Whitney Cummings claimed Sabrina Carpenter had eyes on The Conners‘ Harris Conner-Healy role on. But ultimately she lost out to Emma Kenney and Cummings says: “Thank God.”

“Sabrina Carpenter auditioned, and it wasn’t the right fit,” she said. “She got a rejection that day when we were casting the daughter. And by the way, thank God we said no to her.”

Cummings went on to explain why she is essentially happy Carpenter was bypassed saying: “Because she’d be stuck on a sitcom set and not being Sabrina Carpenter.”

Although landing The Conners gig could’ve added another notch to her acting resume, the series did face controversy over Roseanne Barr’s racist comments.

Also, the show, which first aired in 2018, is heading into it seventh and final season. During the show’s run, Sabrina Carpenter has experienced the largest moment in her musical career. Some of these moments include multiple Grammy Award nominations, a sold-out headlining arena tour, chart dominance, several notable collaborations (including Taylor Swift), and more.