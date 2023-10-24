Whitney Cummings is getting ready to drop her sixth comedy special, but this time, she’s going with the usual channels. In a first for the streaming service, Cummings’ new special, Mouthy, will be released on OnlyFans.

To be clear, Mouthy won’t be directly next to the, uh, usual offerings on OnlyFans. Instead, Cummings special will stream on OFTV, an offshoot of the streaming platform that features “safe for work” content for free. The comedian already has a relationship with OFTV where she hosts Whitney Cummings Presents, so a full-on special was the logical next step.

“Working with OFTV has been the closest experience to a live show that I can remember and they have been so supportive – especially as I made this special while 7 months pregnant!” Cummings said in a statement via Decider. “They understand that comedy fans are smart and understand nuance, and I knew they would be the perfect partner to create a special that I would typically only be brave enough to perform in a non-taped show.”

After the premiere of Whitney Cummings Presents quickly became the highest-viewed episode of any OFTV original program, OnlyFans was obviously eager to stay in the Cummings business.

“Her creativity as a comedian, and her desire to push boundaries in comedy, embody OnlyFans and OFTV’s aim to provide a space for creators to express themselves freely,” OnlyFans CEO Kelly Blair said. “This special is another example of our commitment to supporting the comedy community, to showcase their original work and grow their fanbase without unnecessary censorship.”

(Via Decider)