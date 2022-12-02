It’s been a little over a year since the termination of Britney Spears’s conservatorship. With her freedom, she released a collaboration with Elton John called “Hold Me Closer” which came with a video and an acoustic version. She’s also working on a memoir for Simon & Schuster.

Today (December 2) is the singer’s 41st birthday, and on top of that, he work is the subject of a new Broadway musical. It’s called Once Upon A One More Time and it’s arriving next year, with the opening night on June 22, according to Variety. Some songs of hers in the show will include “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus,” and “Toxic,” and they’ll be used to “revisit the story of Cinderella, Snow White, and The Little Mermaid with a feminist twist.”

The producers are James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, and the directors are hip-hop choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid. The performances will take place at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Spears herself is not involved in developing the show.

Speaking of Spears-based productions, last month, Millie Bobby Brown said she’d be interested in portraying Spears in a movie. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger,” she said. Spears seemed to react to this with a frantic Instagram post: “Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again !!!”